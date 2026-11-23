The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has commenced arrangements for the conduct of promotion examinations for eligible officers on Grade Levels 06 to 13 under its Common Pool, with the exercise scheduled to take place across six centres nationwide.

The examination, according to a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, OHCSF, Mrs. Eno Olotu, is aimed at assessing the knowledge, competence and preparedness of eligible officers for advancement to higher grade levels in the Federal Civil Service.

The exercise will hold simultaneously across designated centres in Abuja, Lagos, Calabar, Enugu, Kaduna and Bauchi, covering the six geo-political zones of the country.

Olotu said the arrangement, as contained in Circular No. HCSF/CMO/AOD/073/V.IV/TI dated October 29, 2026, was designed to address challenges of proximity and provide eligible officers with easier access to the promotion assessment.

She explained that the examination formed part of the established career progression process in the Service, adding that promotions would be guided by merit, demonstrated capacity and compliance with established procedures.

According to the statement, accreditation of candidates is scheduled to take place from Monday, November 23, to Thursday, November 26, while the promotion examination will hold on Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Eligible officers have been advised to ensure that all relevant documents are presented at their designated centres for sighting, submission and accreditation.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, reaffirmed the commitment of the Office to strengthening career development and human capital management processes to promote professionalism, merit and excellence across the Federal Civil Service.

Enitan also urged prospective candidates to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the reforms and incentives being introduced into the Service by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.