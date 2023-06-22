The Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, has urged the federal government to heed the call by Governor Charles Soludo and his Enugu State counterpart, Mr. Peter Mbah and other stakeholders to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking in Awka, Chief Okeke Ogene said restoration and promotion of rule of law and respect for the fundamental human rights of individuals are key to stabilising the polity and restoring people’s confidence in governance.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that Mr Asari Dokubo, a Niger Delta activist, in his recent visit to Aso Rock Abuja, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Dokubo said Kalu should be made to face the law because releasing him will fuel impunity.

Reacting further, Chief Okeke Ogene condemned in strong terms the outburst of Dokubo, noting that his views were prompted by personal and selfish interests to attract favour from the Federal government.

According to him, “continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu is not in the interest of the country since different courts of competent jurisdiction have already freed him, assuring that Igbo stakeholders are not relenting in the efforts to ensure that he is released”.

On the demolition of some buildings at Alaba Market in Lagos, he urged Ndigbo in the area to remain calm as Ohaneze Ndigbo is taking all measures and has sustained efforts to ensure peaceful resolution of the matter to protect their interest.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chika Art Adiele.

“It is important to note that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any acts of violence or engaged in the embezzlement of public funds. Therefore, labeling him as a criminal is baseless and unfounded. His cause, rooted in the pursuit of self-determination, aligns with both local and international laws. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s fight represents the just aspirations for the freedom of his people, and it is not a crime to seek autonomy and assert one’s rights.