The Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, has urged the federal government to heed the call by Governor Charles Soludo and his Enugu State counterpart, Mr. Peter Mbah and other stakeholders to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
Speaking in Awka, Chief Okeke Ogene said restoration and promotion of rule of law and respect for the fundamental human rights of individuals are key to stabilising the polity and restoring people’s confidence in governance.
Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that Mr Asari Dokubo, a Niger Delta activist, in his recent visit to Aso Rock Abuja, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.
Dokubo said Kalu should be made to face the law because releasing him will fuel impunity.
Reacting further, Chief Okeke Ogene condemned in strong terms the outburst of Dokubo, noting that his views were prompted by personal and selfish interests to attract favour from the Federal government.
According to him, “continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu is not in the interest of the country since different courts of competent jurisdiction have already freed him, assuring that Igbo stakeholders are not relenting in the efforts to ensure that he is released”.
On the demolition of some buildings at Alaba Market in Lagos, he urged Ndigbo in the area to remain calm as Ohaneze Ndigbo is taking all measures and has sustained efforts to ensure peaceful resolution of the matter to protect their interest.
This was contained in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chika Art Adiele.
“It is important to note that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any acts of violence or engaged in the embezzlement of public funds. Therefore, labeling him as a criminal is baseless and unfounded. His cause, rooted in the pursuit of self-determination, aligns with both local and international laws. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s fight represents the just aspirations for the freedom of his people, and it is not a crime to seek autonomy and assert one’s rights.
“Asari Dokubo lacks the authority to brand Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a criminal, as no court of competent jurisdiction has found him guilty of any offense.Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Wing Worldwide cautions Asari Dokubo to exercise restraint and be mindful of the potential repercussions that his remarks may provoke among Igbo youths and the Igbo nation as a whole.
“Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Wing Worldwide, will not tolerate any disparaging remarks or publications targeting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Such actions only serve to exacerbate the already volatile situation in Nigeria, particularly in the southern region and the South East.”
The statement further added; “Furthermore, we draw the attention of security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, the military, and other paramilitary bodies, to remain vigilant. In the event of any breakdown of law and order, Asari Dokubo must be held accountable for his inciting remarks. This serves as a stern warning to him and others who might contemplate fanning the flames of unrest.
“Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Wing Worldwide calls upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the restoration of peace by promptly releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We urge the President not to be swayed by the misguided statements of individuals like Asari Dokubo, who are in no position to dictate who should be released or detained.”
Also the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), South East Zone, on their reaction says that it is reasonably suspected, that the call by Igbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders, to release Nnamdi Kalu, made Asari Dokubo to make such a statement.
According to the Youth body in a statement signed by it Vice President South East, Sir. Smart Uwakwe, Asari Dukobo, as a militant who has killed, maimed, destroyed government facilities in extention the economy of our great nation, Nigeria, we feel he should be the one behind the bars.
“Mazi Nnamdi Kalu Should be released immediately to the President General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, with terms and conditions, for security, peace, unity, understanding and progress of Nigeria.
“We reassure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerian Patriots, that we and Ndi Igbo of Nigeria, will do everything possible to ensure that Ndi Igbo continue to make their Contributions for peace, security, understanding, Unity and progress of Nigeria.
“The President should beware of the cabal of evil forces, that derives joy in distabilising the unity of Nigeria.”
“NDI Igbo has passed through a lot in the past and with the focused driven leadership of our leader, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and the collaboration of the Youth Leaders of Ala Igbo, we will never sit by the fence again and watch the continuous move by some persons or groups to instigate us into activities that will stall the development and economic growth of Ala Igbo and the Unity of our dear Nation Nigeria,” the statement concluded.
READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
ADDITIONAL GUARANTEED INCOME AND MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your provided bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details