Ohaneze Ndigbo elects Chief Egwuonwu as new president in Cross River

A prominent businessman and politician, Chief Emeka Egwuonwu has been elected as the new President of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Cross River.

The Igbo socio-cultural group also declared its intention to actively engage in national politics to secure greater benefits for its people.

The decision was announced in Ikom Local Government Area over the weekend following a peaceful election to choose new leaders for the next four years.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Egwuonwu emphasised that Ndigbo would no longer remain passive in political matters, stating, “This marks a new era for Ohaneze Ndigbo in Cross River. We will fully participate in governance, starting with the 2027 general elections.”

He pledged to lead with integrity, promising to work closely with the government and unite members to advance Igbo interests both locally and internationally. “It will no longer be business as usual. We are determined to make a difference,” he assured.

Cross River Governor Bassey Otu, represented by his Special Adviser on Non-Indigene Affairs, Mazi Okey Maduekwe, commended the transparent election process. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusivity, security, and infrastructure development, noting the significant Igbo investments in the state.

“The Igbo community is thriving here because of our people-first approach. We will continue to provide a conducive environment for all residents,” he said.

Earlier, Ezeigbo of Cross River, Eze Sir Emmanuel Ezewenyi, urged peaceful conduct during the election, which saw participation from over one million Igbo residents through a delegate system.

The election involved representatives from 15 Ohaneze chapters across the state, with Calabar contributing eight delegates and other areas five each.