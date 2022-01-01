Ohaneze Ndigbo dismisses statement of no election in South East in 2023 if Nnamdi Kanu is not released

The apex leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, a sociocultural organisation of Ndigbo, has dismissed the statement making the rounds that there would be no election in the South East in 2023 if the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu was not released in detention.

The President-General of the organisation, Professor George Obiozor, told Tribune Online in Owerri on the telephone on Saturday that such statement did not come from him and as such should be completely disregarded “because it is coming from the fake and dissident group that has no address.”

He said: “Igbos have not decided on anything like that and Ohaneze Ndigbo will only speak when they hear my voice or Alex Ogbonna.

“Isigusoro group is a fake group who are claiming to be Ohaneze Ndigbo.”

Obiozor maintained that the said group had no locus standi to talk about such issues concerning Igbos and was looking for cheap attention.

The apex Igbo leader expressed regret that such a statement could tarnish the image and destiny of Igbos, adding that no sensible Igbo man could make such a statement.

The President-General said that Nnamdi Kanu’s release “is a different business being pursued cordially and according to the rules and regulations”, assuring that “it is working out well.”

