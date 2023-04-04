Michael Ovat

The decision of Ndigbo in Lagos State to relocate some of their businesses to the Southeastern states of Nigeria has garnered commendations.

Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, praised the move, saying it is a timely response to the call by the state government and Ohaneze Ndigbo to embrace the “Think-Home-Philosophy” to secure their future.

Chief Okeke Ogene further urged Ndigbo living in other parts of the country to follow suit, to reduce the burden of loss suffered through targeted attacks in some parts of Nigeria.

He emphasized that the Southeast has strategic and viable markets that can attract patronage from various parts of the world and contribute to the development of the region.

The recent bills signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, which have invested more powers in states for infrastructural development, were also lauded by Okeke Ogene.

He stressed the need for quality roads that connect the states in the South East, international airports, railways and seaports to facilitate the expected high volume of trade and commerce. He advocated for a stronger partnership between the government and the private sector on infrastructural development.

Okeke Ogene pointed out that with adequate power supply, the Southeast zone has the needed manpower to effectively drive businesses and accelerate industrial development.

The relocation of businesses by Ndigbo in Lagos State to the Southeast is expected to contribute significantly to the development of the region.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa





Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

Why we didn’t admit applicant with 326 JAMB score — UNILAG

The management of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka has debunked the claim by…

Why Chioma and I got married during our grieving moment —Davido

Nigerian music star, Davido, has revealed that he and his wife, Chioma, got married after losing their son, Ifeanyi in…

Datti: NBC slams N5m penalty on Channels Television hours after Tinubu’s petition

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of N5 million on Channels Television for…

How PSG star Neymar lost €1 million to online gambling in one sitting

PSG star Neymar who is currently recovering from ankle surgery spent some of his time on Tuesday playing…

Interim govt: I’m seeing swearing-in holding despite electoral fraud – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has declared that there will be no interim government in…