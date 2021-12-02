Ohanaeze youth tell Igbo leaders in APC, PDP to secure presidential ticket

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) in Ebonyi State has called on politicians of Igbo extraction to do everything lawfully possible to secure the presidential tickets of the two dominant parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 2023 general election.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the council, Chief Michael Abagha Obiahu and secretary, Onwe Emmanuel, the Igbo youths appealed to other regions to support a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in the 2023 general election.

The youths called on traditional rulers in the state to wake up to their responsibilities and ensure that the 2023 governorship election in the state was not for the highest bidder.

“The people should not be convinced to vote for a leader that has the interest of the masses at heart. We need a leader that is God-fearing and has understanding of the plight of the people,” the youths said.

The youths however commended Governor Dave Umahi for the transformation he has brought to Ebonyi State especially in infrastructure.

OYC appreciated Igbo elders for approaching the Federal Government for the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, pointing out that his release was the only thing that would bring lasting peace.

