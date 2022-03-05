Ohanaeze to confer honorary membership on Obasanjo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has announced plans to confer former military Head of State and two-term elected President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, with an honorary membership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

This is was disclosed in a press statement by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to journalists on Saturday.

The statement noted that the apex Igbo group had disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Chief Obasanjo during which Ohanaeze delegation informed the celebrant of the impending investiture and also presented him with a birthday cake.

“His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, PhD, GCFR, the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria proclaims willingness to be inducted as an Honourary Member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. This was one of the highlights of the 85th birthday ceremonies of the Owu born retired Army General and the Titan of the modern time.

“The declaration for an honorary membership status was made when a delegation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR, the Secretary-General, visited him at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday, March 4, 2022. Other members of the delegation include the former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Ewoh Igariwey, National Publicity Secretary, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia; Ohanaeze Chieftain, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu; Bishop Dr Sunday N. Onuoha, Founder and President of Vision for Africa and Chief Emeka Udodeme, President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State Chapter. Others include Mazi Ambrose Obioha, Admin Manager, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat and Prince Okey Kanu, a Lagos based business consultant.

“Ambassador Emuchay, in a presentation of an Ohanaeze birthday cake to the octogenarian, expressed that the Igbo remember Chief Obasanjo with deep emotional attachment and have come to demonstrate profound love, gratitude and solidarity with him at 85 on March 5.”

Speaking further, Emuchay recapitulated the sterling and enviable qualities of Obasanjo that stand him out among his peers. Ohanaeze had earlier sent a goodwill message to Obasanjo wherein they recalled with fresh nostalgia, the far-reaching policy that defined the Obasanjo civilian administration, one of which was to hunt Nigerian talents wherever they were found, irrespective of gender, ethnic or religious persuasions.

“It was such a competence driven administration that harvested the robust intellect of notable Igbo sons and daughters to the benefit of entire Nigeria. In addition, Ohanaeze had in the goodwill message commended Obasanjo for his characteristic dispositions for equity and justice, especially as it pertains to the general outcry for the Igbo to produce a Nigerian President in 2023.”

The visibly elated Baba stated that there are several socio-cultural groups in Nigeria but Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, with such endearing visit, passion and affection, has shown a remarkable difference in his life. He reiterated that this is the first time, as a private citizen, he is playing host to such well organised socio-cultural body. He, therefore, expressed his enthusiasm to be admitted as an honorary Member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.