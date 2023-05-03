Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has congratulated Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide.

The Forum said that he stepped into shoes left by another distinguished Igbo leader, late Ambassador George Obiozor, under whose leadership a number of engagements between the North and the East on a variety of key national issues were being discussed, with some promises of success.

A statement signed by the Director, Publicity and Advocacyof NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said NEF looks forward to continuing these engagements in the interests of the nation, on the unvarying principle that no part of the country shall ask or receive what is unjust, unfair or illegitimate.

“The Forum further notes that Chief Iwuananyanwu is a distinguished and accomplished Nigerian whose tenure, hopefully, will mark a significant improvement in elite cohesion and national concensus that should see the country through the difficult stages it is going through.

“We at the Forum believe that an opportunity should be created where fundamental issues about our past and defining decisions regarding our future should be discussed as dispassionately as possible, and solutions found to them.

“We see Chief Iwuwanyanwu as leading Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide successfully through these discussions, in which the North will play its roles without preconditions or prejudice”, the statement added.