By Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council and the Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) have warned of a looming nationwide chaos in Nigeria over the scarcity of naira notes and high cost petrol.

In separate statements issued to news men in Kaduna on Friday the two councils berated the apex bank in introducing harsh policies.

The Ohanaeze youths in the statement signed by its National President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), should take action before it is too late.

The Igbo youths warned that the EndSARS protest would be a child’s play compared to what may befall the nation in the next few days.

“How do we explain a situation where our poor parents can no longer feed their children?

“How do we explain a situation where our sick relatives are left to die because there is no money to buy drugs whereas their money is trapped in the banks?

“We can no longer keep quiet in this midst of this avoidable chaos. There is no doubt that the policy as rolled out by the CBN was a good one, but there is also incontrovertible evidence that the apex bank was ill-prepared for the smooth implementation.

In the vein, the Niger Delta statement signed by Israel Uwejeyan is appalled at the statement by the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alh. Atiku Abubakar and his presidential campaign council on the ongoing ill-timed and poorly implemented CBN monetary policy that is causing an excruciating effect on Nigerians and small businesses.

“It is imperative that the CBN refrains from using monetary policies and execution timing as a political weapon for the benefit of some politicians, to the detriment of the suffering masses

“We understand the need for economic stability, but we also believe that the CBN must be mindful of the consequences of its actions on the masses.





“The scarcity of currency is affecting small business owners, killing start-ups and making life that was already difficult, worse for the average Nigerian through the inability to access their hard-earned money for daily purchases

“We implore the Presidential campaign of the PDP to desist from taking advantage of the sufferings of Nigerians for their selfish political gains.

“The effects of this policy have resulted in a pervasive state of financial distress amongst our fellow citizens and it is imperative that this is immediately alleviated.