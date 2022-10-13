Ohanaeze Ndigbo hails Okonjo-Iweala, other Igbos on national awards

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Igbo socio-political group, has congratulated the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and other Igbo persons who received national awards from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Women Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mrs Rita Daniels, congratulated the awardees in a statement issued in Owerri on Thursday.

Describing Iweala’s award of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), and those of other accomplished Igbo persons as “well deserved”, the woman leader said that it was a result of hard work and resilience for which the average Igbo man is known.

According to her, Buhari’s choice of prominent Igbo sons and daughters for the awards was a further confirmation of the commitment to Ndigbo (Igbo people) to the tenets of nationhood and development.

She said: ” We congratulate Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and his counterparts from Enugu and Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Dave Umahi who were conferred with the award of Commander, Order of the Niger (CON) as well as former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu”.

She said: ” We also congratulate Business Executives, Jim Ovia; Tony Elumelu; Innocent Chukwuma; Chidi Anyaegbu; Allen Onyema; Tein Jack-Rich; Chukwuemeka Okwuosa; Ernest Azudiahu-Obiejesi; Julius Rone; Prof. Gabriel Okenwa; Chief Chika Okafor and banker, Herbert Wigwe.

“Others are awardees of the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) including Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Prof. Itsejuwa Sagay; Prof. Fabian Ajogwu; Chief Nnaemeka Ngige; Anthony Ojukwu as well as President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Chris Isiguzo.

“Also, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor; diplomat, Elizabeth Emenike; Philanthropist, Onyinye Uwaechia; Actor, Emeka Rollas Ejezie; and business executives, Victor Nwokeji; Kenneth Yellowe; Victor Etuokwu; James Chigbue; Raymond Aliga and Chinedu Nwankwo.

“We celebrate with traditional rulers, King Jaja of Opobo; Eze Emmanuel Okeke of Imo and his counterparts from Abia and Ebonyi, Eze Joseph Nwabeke and Eze Charles Nkpuma as well as the Dein of Agbor; King Benjamin Ikenchuku; Igwe Laz Ekwueme of Anambra and King Apollos Chu.

“Also, former senators; Osita Izunaso, Julius Ucha; Eze Ajoku; Sen. Chukwuka Utazi; prominent writer, Chimamanda Adichie; AVM Charles Owhe; R.Adm. B.J Agbassa of the Nigerian Navy; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege among others “, the statement read.

Speaking also, the Coordinator of Ohanaeze Youth Wing, South-South zone, Mr Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa called on all Igbo people not to relent in the pursuit of worthwhile ventures, in emulation of the awardees, adding that in due season, they would be recognized.