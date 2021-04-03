Ohanaeze, Middle Belt Forum, PANDEF mourn Odumakin, describe him as fearless, courageous

Leaders of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) have described the demise of the Secretary of the foremost Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere as fearless and courageous.

The condolences of leaders of the socio-cultural groups were contained in a statement jointly signed by PANDEF National Leader, Chief (Dr.) Edwin Clark, President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, President-General, Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Pogu Bitrus and Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien, National Chairman of PANDEF which was made available to Tribune Online on Saturday.

“We the leaders of Southern and Middle Belt Forum of Nigeria, have received with shock and pain, news of the death of our National Secretary and Spokesman of Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin.

“We have contacted Chief Ayo Adebanjo, National Leader of Afenifere, and he has confirmed to us, that this unfortunate event occurred this morning, Saturday, 3rd April 2021, in Lagos.

“A very versatile and cerebral journalist, Yinka, as he was simply known, was a great patriot and nationalist. Although he was an Afenifere chieftain, his commitment to building a Nigerian State, where fairness, equity and justice reigns, was unparalleled.

“For Southern Nigerian and Middle Belt Forum, Yinka was a backbone who in the past few years worked tirelessly to give the organisation both national and international visibility and recognition. He also brought clarity and common understanding to the problems bedevilling our country, aimed at providing timely solutions to them.

“Yinka has etched his name in steel in the anal of Nigerian history. He will, therefore, be remembered by all citizens as one of our greatest citizens ever.

“Our condolences go to his wife, Comrade Dr. Joe Okei- ODUMAKIN, the rest of the family and Afenifere as a whole.

May his soul rest in peace,” the statement read in whole.

