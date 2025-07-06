Ohanaeze lauds Tinubu’s readiness to negotiate, release Nnamdi Kanu

Apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo have commended President Ahmed Tinubu’s readiness to negotiate for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of indigenous People of Biafra .

Ohanaeze made this known in a statement signed by its Deputy President Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro on Sunday.

Isiguzoro then warned Igbo elites to support the process noting that the Igbo Nation will hold accountable anyone whose illegitimate actions derail the critical process.

He however, reaffirms ohanaeze Ndigbo isteadfast support for President Tinubu’s Government, both now and in the future.

The statement reads “it is with a sense of duty and an unwavering commitment to truth that the Apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, addresses the pressing matter of the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We feel compelled to clarify the intentions and circumstances surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s readiness to negotiate Kanu’s release.

While we acknowledge the President’s earnest desire to facilitate this release, it is paramount to emphasize that his actions must not be construed as contingent upon stringent conditions tied to garnering the support of the Igbo nation for Tinubu’s re-election campaign in 2027.

A clear dichotomy exists between the legitimate appeals of Nigerians advocating for Kanu’s release and the constitutional rights of President Tinubu in his electoral pursuits.

“The unvarnished truths and stark realities concerning Nnamdi Kanu’s prolonged incarceration must be conveyed in a forthright manner.

It is critical to acknowledge that not every battle is destined to be won in the courtroom, nor does every matter necessitate the invocation of brutal propaganda or coercive threats.

Allow us to clarify: the Igbo people are neither lawless nor uncivilized. Rather, we are a sophisticated nation, imbued with wisdom, foresight, and an inherent understanding of the realities we face in Nigeria.

This understanding compels every Igbo individual to don their thinking caps and adopt a strategic approach as we navigate the complexities inherent in a sociopolitical system that has historically been designed to marginalize us since 1970.

“Amid these challenges, we recognize an uncomfortable truth: Senator David Umahi, the Minister of Works, is diligently leading various Igbo stakeholders in efforts to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

We commend Umahi for his adept leadership in quelling the heightened tensions in the Southeast and for his efforts to facilitate dialogue between the Igbo community and the Federal Government.

The recent news of the Government’s openness to negotiations regarding Kanu’s situation is indeed heartening. We are informed that substantive discussions are ongoing, inching closer to a resolution that could ultimately lead to Kanu’s release from detention.

“In light of these developments, Ohanaeze Ndigbo wishes to issue a **stern and unequivocal warning** to all groups and individuals engaged in this discourse: desist from careless vitriol, vituperative rhetoric, and smear campaigns against the Federal Government. Such actions pose a significant threat to the crucial efforts aimed at securing Kanu’s release.

The Igbo Nation remains acutely aware of certain unscrupulous individuals close to Nnamdi Kanu who appear to benefit from his prolonged incarceration. We urge these individuals to exercise restraint, cease their inflammatory proclamations, and permit legitimate Igbo leaders to engage in discreet discussions with President Tinubu to achieve a political solution.

“We must convey this unvarnished and often bitter truth to opportunists within our ranks—those we characterize as “Igbo crisis merchants”—who exploit Kanu’s detention for personal gain: a cessation of hostilities for a period of 90 days is urgently required. We implore all parties concerned to allow these sensitive discussions to unfold without hindrance until a constructive resolution regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s release is attained.

“Let us be undeniably clear: the Igbo Nation will hold accountable anyone whose illegitimate actions derail this critical process. The misguided use of force, baseless accusations, or misleading public statements aimed at discrediting the Federal Government will only serve to distract from and disrupt necessary efforts in securing Kanu’s release. The uncomfortable truth remains that courtroom drama alone will not suffice; it ultimately lies within President Tinubu’s jurisdiction to implement the requisite political solutions.

In conclusion, Ohanaeze Ndigbo reaffirms its steadfast support for President Tinubu’s Government, both now and in the future. We will continue to advocate for dialogue and collaboration as we seek a resolution to the challenges facing our people”.