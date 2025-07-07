Ohanaeze inaugurates 18-man constitution review committee

The Igbo apex social and cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has inaugurated an 18-man Constitution Review Committee.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary, Ezechi Chukwu, he said that the 2025 committee will be chaired by Chief Anthony Idigbe SAN.

Other members are Professor Chinwe Obaji, former Minister of Education, Professor Fabian Onah, Professor Nnamani Ogbu, Gloria Okudo AIG (rtrd), and Hery Akunebu SAN.

Others are Chief Dili Biosah, Anozie Obi Mni, Chief Ray Nkemdirim, Honourable C.J. Okori-Akirika, Dr Dozie Nwosu, Dr Boniface Chima, Chief David Nwachukwu, Mr Calistus Ekenze, Ndubuisi Agumagu, Dr John Okolie, Okeagu Ogadah, and Chizoba Iheka.

Addressing the committee shortly after its inauguration, Ohanaeze President General, Senator Azuta Mbata stated the importance of an effective constitution as a necessary guide for optimal administration of the Igbo body.

He noted his administration’s resolve to strengthen the constitution to enhance transparency, credibility, trust, strong grassroots/membership participation, unity, and the general well-being of Ndigbo, irrespective of location.

He charged the committee to consider as paramount, the oneness and common good of the Igbo nation, in the discharge of their duty.

The Committee has a one-month duration to submit its interim report before presentation to Imeobi.

In his response, the chairman of the 2025 Constitution Review Committee Chief Idigbe, thanked Ohanaeze and the President General in particular for deeming his team worthy of this onerous task.

He assured the President General that his team would do its best and give Ohanaeze the constitution it deserves.