The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lavished encomium on the governor of Imo, Hope Uzodinma for attracting landmark projects to the region.

Ohanaeze dropped this hint in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia in which works of Igbo patriots were lauded.

“The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, CON, has received commendation from Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide over his visionary innovative project for a sea route through the Orashi River/Oguta Lake, Degema, to the Atlantic Ocean.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at its monthly meeting on June 8, 2023, in one of its resolutions, stated that Governor Uzodimma has embarked on one of the most vital projects for the Southeast of Nigeria; and that he has responded to the age-long yearnings and dreams of the entire Igbo.

“Like Hercules, Gov. Hope Uzodimma is poised to clean the Augean stable by demystifying the much-touted Igbo land-lock phenomenon.

“Ohanaeze further notes that this development will enable businessmen from the South East to import and receive their goods in the comfort of their homes, from all over the world.

“This gigantic step by Governor Uzodimma has also attracted the interest of the federal government to declare the Oguta Lake-Orashi River as an Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone.

“One of the awesome benefits of a free trade zone is to attract foreign investments which will in turn help create jobs and economic growth, thereby reducing unemployment and insecurity.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba) also noted that the dredging and opening up of the two rivers to the Atlantic will benefit not only the Imo State’s economy but that of the South-East, the Nigerian nation and the West African sub-region,” the statement partly read.

