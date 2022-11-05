Ohanaeze dumps Ekwo’s judgement on Ekweremadu

Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has on behalf of Ohanaeze faulted the recent judgement by Justice Intangible Ekwo’s on the estate of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu as hasty.

Ogbonnia had in a statement he had signed and issued today expressed the Ohanaeze disagreement with the decision.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide condemns the hasty judgement passed by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court to the effect that Sen. Prof. Ike Ekweremadu should forfeit his 40 landed properties.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands on moral probity to state that a hasty exparte motion filed by the EFCC on a man who is undergoing some travails in the United Kingdom falls short of ethical standards and natural justice.

“We maintain that Sen. Ike Ekweremadu should be given the opportunity to defend himself on his properties, and if found wanting should surely face the consequences.”

The statement said that: “We are aware that there are several allegations of corruption cases pending in the EFCC but the urgency and selective judgement in the case of Ekweremadu are not only curious but indeed true to type.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on all the Nigerian legal luminaries of goodwill to intervene against gradual steps towards totalitarianism.”

