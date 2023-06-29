The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, has warned the public to discountenance statements by Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka using the name of Ohanaeze to ridicule and attack Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

In a statement issued Tuesday by Dr Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze frowned at such acts by some persons and ridicule the apex Igbo organisation, stressing that under Chief Egnr Iwuanyanwu as Ohanaeze President General that the integrity of the organisation would be restored.

The statement reads, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide dissociates itself from the frequent and unguarded attacks on the Governor of Imo State; Chairman, South East Governors Forum and the Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, by Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, using the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a marketable brand. “The Igbo all over the world are saddened that some of our youths are impervious to reason and that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, founded and nurtured by the likes of Akanu Ibiam, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Joe Achuzia, Jerome Udoji, Clifford Nwuche, etc, all of the blessed memory, represents the history, emotions and consciousness of the Igbo; and that Ohanaeze serves as the Igbo sacred temple which should not by any stretch of the imagination, be desecrated upon by youthful rascality, imprudence and perversions.

“At the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Apex Igbo socio-cultural body led by Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR (Ahaejiagamba) which was held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at its National Headquarters, No 7 Park Avenue, Enugu, the rampant irresponsible merchandise using the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo by a few mercenaries was most elaborately discussed and various vital decisions were reached. The media and the Internet activism of Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka who goes by the title of the President, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) were considered as most reprehensible, despicable, condemnable and unacceptable. It is emphasized for the general public to note that neither Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka nor his OYC is known to the organogram and structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“A little search on the Internet will reveal various sensational headlines in the media by Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka using the name of Ohanaeze. Some of them include; “Nigeria Will Cease To Exist if Igbo Are Denied Presidency”; “Ohanaeze Sends Tribute, Describes Queen Elizabeth 11 as …”; “Ohanaeze Youth call on US, UAE to place ban on Gov. Umahi”; “Don’t end up like Okorocha – Ohanaeze charges Uzodinma”; “Take Up Arms For Self-defense, Ohanaeze Youths Orders”; “Ohanaeze youths warn of alleged impending bloodbath in Nigeria” “Take Up Arms For Self-defense, Ohanaeze Youths Orders”; “Ohanaeze Youths disown Kanu’s Bafria agitation, insists’”; “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Indicts Imo State House Of Assembly”; “Vacate Igbo land in 72hrs, Ohanaeze declares war against …”..and several others. It is both inconceivable and irreconcilable that a young man, in his clarity of mind, would wake up in his house and begin to issue press releases that affect the destiny of over 70 million Igbo.

“The latest of the Igboayaka intractable turbulence is captioned “Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), accuses Imo govt of insensitivity over killings and burning of houses in Oguta communities” It is once more emphasized that Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not wax eloquent on partisan politics and that individuals are at liberty to engage in political fights using any platform of their choice, but it is most objectionable for the name of Ohanaeze, in whatever configuration, to be dragged into the inter-party ruckus.

“While urging the discerning public to discountenance the loose cannons leeching on the hallowed name of Ohanaeze as social climbers, media navigators, unrepentant wary transgressors and mischief makers, we assure the Igbo and the well-meaning Nigerians that with Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the president general, the integrity of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will soon be fully recovered.”