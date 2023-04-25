In a statement released on Tuesday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide accused the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of displaying animosity and hatred towards the Igbo people despite their support for his election.

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, signed the statement.

The statement referenced the recent composition of the Transition Committee by Tinubu, which did not include any Igbo person.

Ohanaeze condemned the exclusion of the Igbo people and expressed disappointment that Tinubu had disregarded the sacrifices made by prominent Igbo individuals to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 25% of votes in the Igbo-speaking provinces.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has converged with all men of goodwill to welcome back the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from his 38 days vacation in Paris, France, and back home to Nigeria,” the statement began.

“Ndigbo will continue to support the President-Elect and ensure that he will be successfully sworn in as the President Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29th, 2023, and preparations were on top gear for Igbo leadership’s participation in Tinubu’s Presidential inauguration until Igbo omission in Tinubu transition committee lists occurred.”

The statement further implored Tinubu to correct the exclusion of the Igbo people from his Transition Committee and to prevent any individual with ill intentions towards the southeast region from sending wrong signals that Tinubu had reciprocated Igbo’s support with disdain and hatred.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide also urged Tinubu to ensure that the Southeast gets the President of the Senate and that the formation of the Government of National Unity remains the escape route for national peace and security.

“We believe that such correction will be the beginning of the healing process and national reconciliation,” the statement added. “Once again, Ndigbo congratulates the President-Elect ahead of the 29th May 2023 inauguration.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?





There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…