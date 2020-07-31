Ohanaeze commiserates with Afenifere over Pa Fasanmi demise, says it is a blow to Nigeria democracy

THE Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described the demise of Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi as a big blow to Nigeria, saying he left when his wise counsel was needed most in the nation’s march towards democratization.

In a condolence message sent by the President-General of the apex body of Igbo socio-cultural association, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, to the Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo which was made available to Nigerian Tribune in Enugu on Friday, said it was with the pain they received the news of the death of the foremost Yoruba leader.

The message reads in parts:

“My dear Chief Adebanjo,

It is with a pained heart that I received the news of the demise of our father and foremost Yoruba leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi.

“It is sad that Pa Fasanmi left us now that his wise counsel is needed most in the nation’s march towards democratization and in its most distressful period.

“I can recall Senator Fasanmi’s innumerable contributions to nation building as a pharmacist politician and elder statesman during his stint as President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Member of the Board of Directors of the Old Western Nigeria Housing Corporation, Member of the Federal House of Representatives and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I can also recall that Pa Fasanmi made remarkable contributions as a member of the Constituent Assembly that produced the 1979 Constitution and also member of the National Constitution Conference Commission in 1994.

It is indubitable that with his passing on, Afenifere, and indeed the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, have lost one of their guiding fathers, especially at a time when his invaluable contribution is most needed to restructure and bring the country back on the track of sanity.

“It is worthy to note that Pa Fasanmi was a humble and selfless leader, and champion of democracy who gave the Yoruba nation a place in Nigerian politics by contributing to the formation and sustenance of Afenifere.

“As an ardent follower of the great sage, Pa Awolowo, Senator Fasanmi was consistent in his fight for the downtrodden, epitomised in his immortal statement that “my greatest challenge is ensuring that Awo’s legacies do not end”

“On behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I condole with the people and governments of Osun and Ekiti States, Afenifere and his friends for this irreparable loss.

Most especially, I commiserate with Pa Ayo Fasanmi’s family and urge them to bear his demise with fortitude and pride because he lived a good, remarkable and fulfilled life during his 94 years sojourn on earth.