Ohanaeze begs Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Ayomiposi Ajidahun
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nnamdi Kanu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on medical grounds. 

Ohanaeze President-General, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, in a short video, said Kanu’s continued detention without proper medical care poses significant risks to his health and welfare. 

Azuta-Mbata emphasised that the government has no substantial advantage in keeping Kanu detained and called for a swift political solution to the situation.

Tribune Online reports that Kanu has been in detention since June 2021, when he was rearrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria. 

Kanu’s health issues, including low potassium levels, pancreas and liver problems, and a suspicious lump under his armpit, have raised concerns among his supporters and human rights advocates. 

Azuta-Mbata called on Ndigbo across Nigeria “to quickly go and take advantage of the voter registration exercise that is going on right now. Go and get your cards as quickly as possible.

“Secondly, I would like to call upon the federal government of Nigeria to quickly release Nnamdi Kanu. The government has no serious advantage in keeping him. It is important that the government ensures his safety and his welfare and that it allows him to go and get medical treatment as quickly as possible.

“The government must adopt a political solution to this situation. I do not believe that the government has any serious advantage in keeping him any further.”

