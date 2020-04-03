Ogwashi-Ukwu needs prepaid meters

We the residents of Ogwashi-Ukwu in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State want to be provided with prepaid meters because we are tired of estimated billings. If we do not get prepaid meters, we will not pay the exorbitant estimated bills given to us on monthly basis for epileptic power supply.

All complaints made to Benin Electricity Distribution Company, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission and Consumer Protection Council has yielded no positive results while the power supply is not commensurate with the bills given.

For five months, we haven’t had power supply in Ogwashi-Ukwu town; yet, they are bringing bills that are preposterous. This is fraudulent and we want it to stop.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem,

Delta State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: How Materials And Test Kits Donated By Chinese Billionaire Were Distributed

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed how the various medical consignments donated by the Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, were distributed across the various states in the country. The consignments, according to the NCDC, included 100,000 ordinary face masks, 9,999 overall gowns, 913 face… Read full story:*

Contributions To CACOVID-19 Relief Fund Hit N15 Billion- CBN

Monetary contributions to the account set up at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the auspices of the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) have hit N15 billion. A statement issued on behalf of the coalition by the Director, Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria, Isaac Okorafor, on… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Commences Disbursement Of N20,000 Cash Transfer To Over 1.2m Poor Citizens • Targets additional 1m households in 2020

Federal Government, on Wednesday, flagged-off the disbursement of N20,000 conditional cash transfer (CCT) to over 1.2 million across 34 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, who presented the… Read full story

Lagos Govt Condemns Worshippers Who Attacked Officials Over Lockdown Violation

Worshippers at Agege Central Mosque who on Wednesday allegedly attacked agents of Lagos State government, enforcing the on-going presidential lockdown, have been roundly condemned by senior government officials. The alleged infraction has also been widely condemned on social media… Read full story