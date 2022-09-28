Ogwashi-Uku indigenes demand dividends of democracy from contestants

Four of the six contestants into various legislative positions in 2023 general election from Ogwashi-Uku community in the Northern senatorial district of Delta State have spoken of their plans to expand the scope of democratic dividends to the kingdom which became an administrative headquarters in 1910.

At a forum put together by One Voice Our Choice, the four indigenes were unanimous that Ogwashi Uku deserved the best and if given the mandate, would leave an indelible mark on the sand of development for the kingdom.

Those who presented themselves to the people were Mr Ken Kanma for Senate under the Labour Party (LP), former local government chairman and commissioner in the state, Dr Tony Nwaka for House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anthony Ochie of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) also for the House of Representatives while Kester Izudunoor of the APC is running for a slot in the state House of Assembly.

Those who did not appear were the immediate past council chairman , Chief Isaac Anwuzia of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Fidelis Efunwa of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) both eying the state assembly seat.

Secretary of the group that organised the debate, Mr Augustine Nkwor, said Ogwashi-Uku is lucky to have the six personalities eyeing the legislative chambers at the state and national level, just as he said that people of the community wanted to know their fate after the 2023 general election in the area of development.

The secretary said that the debate was put in place in order to get the best candidate who is expected to attract dividends of democracy to the town.

Nkwor bemoaned the snail speed development which affected the community during the time of past representatives.

However, the completion of the Ogwashi-Uku earth dam which project was awarded by the Federal Government in 2007 topped the agenda for discussion by the contestants in view of the acute water problem in the area.

Ochie, in his submission said that he would, aside from development of ICT in rural areas and others, facilitate access to potable water for the people of the four local government areas that make up Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency by fighting for the completion of the dam which is designed to provide drinking water, irrigation for agriculture and hydro-power electricity.

“The initiative will provide succour to our people as an average family in Aniocha/ Oshimili buys a tanker of water for N17, 000.

On his part, Kanma, who vowed to make sure things are done rightly, noted that he would pursue with vigour whatever concerns Delta North when he emerges senator for the zone.

He acknowledged the dam in Ogwashi Uku which had been declared completed but in reality it is an abandoned project, adding that he cannot be a senator and such a project that is dear to Aniocha/Oshimili people is abandoned.

He said that as a senator representing Delta North, no contractor handling any Federal Government project in the region would be allowed to do a shoddy job and go away with it.

The former commissioner and one time ALGON chairman in the state, Nwaka enumerated some of his past achievements in the area of market development, health centres, public buildings, agriculture, education, empowerment, among others and promised to, among other things, alleviate poverty in the rural areas, establish the literary ambiaence that would unleash the creative spirit of the people through legislation.





For Izudunor who learnt so much from Ukraine diverse experiences, his focus would be to attract investors to the area, introduce bills on child health, free and compulsory primary education as well as fight for emancipation of youths.

After the debate, it was resolved that all Ogwashi-Uku citizens should go and get their PVC to vote the best candidate into office.

