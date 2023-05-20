The National Commission for Museums and Monuments, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan has named Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye as International Cultural Ambassadors.

The brothers, who hold the title of The Most Famous Twins in African Tourism, were decorated in Ibadan during the celebration of the 2023 International Museum Day at an event held at the Oba Alado Awaye Hall of the Museum in Ibadan.

The Oguntoye Twins, who are the initiators of Famous World Twins Festival and founders of Twins Tourism, were decorated at a ceremony chaired by Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi.

Dr Farounbi, during the celebration with the theme: “Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing”, said young Nigerians must take charge of their today as leaders of tomorrow and should embrace the cultural values objects exhibited in the museum are teaching.

He said useful lessons could be learnt about the late Premier of Western Nigeria, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola from the conservation of his last car.

In a remark, the Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Professor Abba Isa Tijani, represented by the Curator and Deputy Director, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, Mrs. Oriyomi Pamela Otuka, said through the years, International Museum Day has become a veritable avenue to advocate for the role of museums in the society, adding that the theme for the 2023 Museum Day had opened up huge possibilities for museums and cultural organisations to engage with the health and well-being of society.

Highlight of the celebration was awards in acknowledgement of immense contributions to culture and African tradition presented to Dr. Farounbi, Alhaja Romoke Ayinde, Karamat Ajala, Ajibola Ogunkeyede and the Oguntoye Twins as International Cultural Ambassadors.

Ogere Community High School presented cultural performances while there was also inter-school quiz competition and cutting of the International Museum Day cake. Teams from American Space Ibadan, Nigeria Association of French Teachers, Museum Society of Nigeria, Friends of the Museum, among others, grace the event.