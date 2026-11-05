Ogunlewe, Adebanjo lead City Boy Movement’s ward exco inauguration in Lagos West 1

The City Boy Movement (CBM) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday completed its grassroots structures in Lagos State with the inauguration of Ward Executives for Lagos West 1 Senatorial District.

The event, held at Marcelina’s Place, Ikeja, on Thursday, November 5, 2026, drew youth leaders, council chairmen, lawmakers and stakeholders from the 18 local governments and LCDAs in Lagos West 1.

The Movement was established to promote the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his keynote address, the State Director General of CBM, Lagos State Chapter and Chairman of Kosofe Local Government, Barrister Moyosore Ogunlewe, said the inauguration marked the final phase of its structure from state to ward level.

“This marks the completion of our grassroots structures in Lagos State. It shows the strength and unity of our party.

“Your presence shows that the City Boy Movement is not parallel to our party, but the initiative of the youths to ensure the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the initiative of Barrister Seyi Tinubu. Our job is to take the message to the grassroots and to counter fake news and misinformation.

“You are now the ambassadors of the City Boy Movement of Lagos West 1. Be present at our meetings and markets. Mobilise our youths to get their PVCs. We must deliver all our candidates.

“Respect the party leaders. We have no room for disloyalty and we have zero tolerance for insubordination. Hardwork would also be rewarded. We are setting a new standard for youth groups in Lagos State,” Ogunlewe said.

In his welcome address, Coordinator of Lagos West 1 and Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, Hon. Moyosore Adebanjo, said the movement’s impact is evident in the disappearance of fuel queues and ASUU strikes.

“I told him that it is because there is no more fuel queues or strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. People have forgotten how they used to queue at fuel stations during festivities.

“Everything we are doing as council chairmen is due to what President Bola Tinubu has done for local governments. There is no way a local government would not construct five roads in a year and provide empowerment for the people,” Adebanjo said.

The Legal Adviser of CBM, Lagos State and lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2, Hon. Ladi Ajomale, charged the new exco members to educate the public.

“We all have a task to educate ourselves and let the people know what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing for Nigeria. He ended fuel scarcity and ASUU Strike.

“We all forgot how the Third Mainland Bridge used to be. Now the bridge is okay with CCTV and solar powered light. He is also constructing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the Badagry-Sokoto Road. He also brought sanity into the exchange rate system.

“Those to be inaugurated today should educate, inform, engage and empower the youths and by January 16, 2027, we must ensure that the people vote for President Bola Tinubu,” Ajomale said.

Chairman of Ejigbo LCDA, Hon. Taoheed Adebayo Taiwo, described CBM as a national empowerment platform.

“The movement has evolved past what it used to be. It is now empowering the people all over the country. We have an app that tells you what President Bola Tinubu is doing. The structure is not competing with any other group, it is meant to solidify their base and amplify the works of the President.

“The Ward Coordinators would be our ambassadors. Let us vote and support all the candidates of the APC and vote Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as the next Governor of Lagos State,” Taiwo added.

Deputy Zonal Coordinator for Lagos West, Hon. Oseni Olabode Ahmed, called the appointment a call to service.

“We are giving back to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he has done for us. Lagos West 1 is where we generate the largest votes in Lagos State.

“Nigeria today is different from that of yesterday and Nigeria tomorrow would be better than Nigeria of today. In second term, President Tinubu would place Nigeria on the map of the world. He is a map that others would follow after his tenure, just like he laid down a template in Lagos State,” Ahmed said.

Deputy Director General, CBM Lagos and lawmaker representing Ifako/Ijaiye Constituency 1, Hon. Temitope Adewale Adedeji, urged focus on polling unit data.

“We have come to inaugurate the representatives of President Bola Tinubu through Barrister Seyi Tinubu. The future is the youth and it is here. It is the strongest group in our party. Lagos West 1 is the heartbeat of President Bola Tinubu.

“We must have the data for our wards and polling units. We must have a representative in each polling unit. Beyond the dancing, our responsibility is to go to our ward levels and mobilise the polling units,” Adedeji said.

Other speakers, including the Chairman of Agege LG, Hon. AbdulGaniyu Obasa; the Chairman of Ojodu LCDA, Hon. David Olusegun Odunmbaku; and the SSA to the President on Industry, Training and Development, Hon. Adamson Ayinde, said the movement must adopt a polling unit strategy and ensure victory for all APC candidates.

State Coordinator, Hon. Sesi Whighan, in his closing remarks, said: “Let’s all go out there and spread the gospel of the City Boy Movement and that of the administration and work for the success of the President and that of all the candidates of our party.”