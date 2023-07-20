Group Head of Brands, Communications, Content & CSR at Interswitch,Tomi Ogunlesi, has been recognised on the prestigious PR Power List 2023 by GLG Communications.

Ogunlesi was honoured alongside other industry giants including the GMD, CMC Connect, Yomi Badejo – Okusanya and Amaechi Okobi, the Group Head, Corporate Communications at Access Bank.

This recognition celebrates Ogunlesi’s exceptional contribution to the field of communications and his outstanding achievements in advancing corporate communication strategies.

The PR Power List, a collaborative initiative by GLG Communications, The Guardian Nigeria, and WPRD, acknowledges 50 exemplary PR and communications practitioners worldwide.

The list, debuting in 2022, has become an influential platform to honour and highlight the achievements of professionals shaping the PR and communications industry.

This year’s event which held in Lagos, coincided with the celebration of World PR Day on July 16th, and aims to unite seasoned PR and communications professionals from over 60 countries under the theme “Harnessing the Power of Public Relations.”

Ogunlesi’s inclusion on the PR Power List 2023 serves as a testament to his outstanding dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to driving effective brand communication strategies in the fintech industry.

Speaking about his recognition on the PR Power List 2023, Ogunlesi expressed his gratitude and shared his vision for the future of PR and communications.

He said: “It is an honour to be recognized on the PR Power List 2023, alongside some of the industry’s most accomplished professionals.

This recognition highlights the collective effort of the incredible team at Interswitch and the progressive approach we take towards brand communication and reputation management.

“As we continue to harness the power of public relations, I am excited to contribute to the advancement of the PR industry and the overall growth of Interswitch.”

Ogunlesi’s strides in the world of communications have continued to receive recognition, as he beat other nominees in the Outstanding Corporate Communications Professional of the Year (Fintech) category at the Brandom Awards 2021.

This year’s recognition further solidifies his position as a formidable force in the field of corporate communications, specifically within the fintech space.

Ogunlesi’s strategic vision, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication have elevated him to a revered status as a guiding light of excellence and inspiration within the PR and communications industry.

Also Read: