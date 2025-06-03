Ogundoyin leads conference of Speakers to FIRS, seeks synergy on tax reforms

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin led Conference Speakers have parleyed the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on revenue generation and tax reforms.

The meeting which was held at FIRS headquarters in Abuja focused on enhancing collaboration between the FIRS and state legislatures to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and align tax reforms with state-level fiscal policies.

Discussions emphasized the need for a unified approach to tax administration to drive economic growth, accountability, and efficient service delivery across Nigeria.

“Today in Abuja, I had the honor of leading a delegation of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria on a working visit to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zaccheus Adelabu Adedeji. Our discussion centered on fostering a stronger synergy between the FIRS and State Houses of Assembly in enhancing Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) across the country.

“As Speakers of State Legislatures, we remain committed to advocating for effective financial frameworks that strengthen governance and uplift our States.”

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin commended Dr. Adedeji for his leadership in implementing comprehensive tax reforms aimed at simplifying tax processes and expanding the taxpayer base without introducing new taxes or increasing existing rates.

He highlighted the importance of these reforms in creating a more transparent and efficient tax system that benefits all tiers of government.

“I personally, and on behalf of the Conference, commend Dr. Adedeji for his forward-thinking leadership and express our deep appreciation for his support towards the legislative reforms and initiatives we are advancing under my chairmanship.”

Responding, Dr. Adedeji reiterated the FIRS’s commitment to partnering with state assemblies to achieve shared economic objectives.

He emphasized that the ongoing tax reforms are designed to reduce the number of taxes paid by Nigerians, streamline tax collection, and enhance compliance through the adoption of technology-driven solutions.

