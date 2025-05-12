Ogundoyin harps on legislature’s role in tackling insecurity in Nigeria

…calls for overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture for greater professionalism, efficiency

Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, on Monday, underscored the importance of the legislature’s role to support proactive, intelligence-driven security measures in the bid to address the insecurity challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

Ogundoyin who gave the charge in Abuja during the inaugural National Policy Dialogue on the Legislative Agenda of the House of Representatives, organised by Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), UK Aid and National Assembly Library Trust Fund (NALTF), advocated for overhaul of the country’s security architecture to achieve greater professionalism, efficiency, and better service delivery.

While commending the bold and timely step being taken by the House towards consolidating legislative effectiveness, transparency, and cooperation, Ogundoyin who doubles as the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, underscored the critical role of the legislature’s role in tackling insecurity and serve as a catalyst for national transformation, a protector of the people’s trust, and a driver of innovative change.

He said, “We recognise that while the House of Representatives sets the legislative agenda for the Federal Legislature, the effective translation of many of these priorities into meaningful national impact often requires collaboration and partnership with State Houses of Assembly.

“This cooperation is essential for aligning federal and state policies, promoting inclusive governance, and ensuring that legislative actions resonate with the diverse needs of our people across the federation.

“Security remains a paramount concern for every Nigerian. It is not enough to merely condemn acts of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and communal violence each time they occur. As legislators, we must enact laws that support proactive, intelligence-driven security measures, strengthen the capacity of our security agencies, and promote community-based policing.”

“To achieve this, we must overhaul our security architecture for greater professionalism, efficiency, and better service delivery. This includes recruiting and training more personnel, providing modern equipment, and adopting technology-driven approaches to combat emerging security threats. The recruitment of unemployed graduates into our security agencies should be a strategic, long-term investment in national security, not just a short-term response to unemployment.

“Our security forces must be proactive, technologically enabled, and deeply integrated into the communities they protect. They must serve as a preventive shield against terrorism and criminality, not just as a reactive force. Life is sacred, and the needless loss of innocent lives must end.

“Beyond security, we must address the root causes of youth unemployment and economic despair—key drivers of crime and instability. To deter our youth from engaging in criminal activities, we must create more meaningful economic opportunities. In this regard, I urge the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to collaborate on the following: Youth Empowerment and Skills Acquisition, Supporting MSMEs,

Promoting Agricultural Development and Food Security, Advancing Digital Economy and Innovation, Improving Access to Quality Healthcare and Education.

“The synergy between the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly is paramount in translating legislative agendas into tangible outcomes for Nigerians. By recognising existing federal programs in these areas and strategically aligning state-level initiatives, we can collectively address the pressing challenges facing our nation and pave the way for sustainable development and prosperity.”

The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly also commended Speaker Abbas Tajudeen for his thoughtful and proactive leadership in constituting the Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, as well as for inaugurating the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security.

He said, “These initiatives are timely and critical, given the ongoing challenges of inflation, hunger, and undernutrition that threaten the productivity and well-being of millions of Nigerians. These bold steps demonstrate a clear commitment to addressing one of the most fundamental aspects of human welfare, and I assure you of the support of the Conference of Speakers in making these efforts impactful at the sub-national level.

“As we reflect on the mid-term progress of the 10th House and chart a course for the future, I wish to reaffirm the commitment of the Conference of Speakers to deeper collaboration with the National Assembly. Together, we can build a legislative culture that is proactive, people-focused, and fundamentally rooted in service to our great nation.

“As leaders and lawmakers, we must rise above partisan interests and regional differences to serve the greater good. We must act not just as representatives of our constituencies, but as true patriots committed to the unity, security, and prosperity of our beloved country. May the outcomes of this dialogue be practical, far-reaching, and truly transformational.”

