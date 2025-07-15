Ogundoyin expresses support for creation of Ibadan state, state police

The chairman of the Conference of Speakers in Nigeria and Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has expressed his support for the creation of Ibadan state, as agitated by stakeholders.

He also reiterated the position of the Conference of Speakers on the creation of state police to address the reported cases of insurgency nationwide.

Ogundoyin, speaking on the creation of Ibadan state, made the submission while featuring on a monthly guest platform of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) in Ibadan on Tuesday.

He submitted that there is an agelong bond of unity between Ibadan and Ibarapa people.

Ogundoyin added that people who are agitating for the creation of more states in the Federation should always think of the economic viability of such states being agitated for.

His submission, “We are stronger than divided, people that are agitating for new 18 states, sharing of the national cake without talking about productivity.

“Ibarapa, we are not talking about being a state. According to what I know, there is no separation between Ibarapa from Ibadan, as my late Daddy also worked tirelessly with Ibadan people.

“What we are looking forward to is the completion of Ido-Eruwa road, which the Governor has promised to commission in the next 11 months.”

He said Ibarapa are playing their role as they have produced three institutions like Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate and Igboora College of Education.

The Speaker also reaffirmed the importance of state police in the country.

He said it is high time for the country to have state police.

According to him, he said the Conference of Speakers is agitating for it, saying they have to follow in the footsteps of the Amotekun.

He said Amotekun has achieved tremendous achievements in recent years in terms of security and stability in Nigeria.

“This is high time for us to have state police. You can see the result of the Amotekun, and as Conference of Speakers Chairman, I can say that is all what we are agitating for,” he said.

The Speaker also backed the Oyo State governor on the issue of a six-year single term for the elected officers.

“I agreed with Governor Seyi Makinde on the six-year single term of the executive order because there will be fewer distractions, and individuals who have proper plans will deliver within that six-year, one term for the elected officers.

