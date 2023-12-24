The June 12 Cultural Center, Kuto, Abeokuta on Saturday December 24, 2023, was agog as youths of Ogun State gathered to be part of an annual empowerment programme convened by a former Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor on Youth & Sports, Rasheed Aroboto.

The annual event, which featured a lecture on “The Role of Youth in Achieving Sustainable Peace and Development in Ogun State” also had, as customary, sessions on music, comedy, games, panel discussion, and a raffle draw session where valuable electronics and food items were won by participants.

In his lecture, the guest speaker and the LOC Chairman for the 2024 National Sports Festival, Bukola Olopade, charged the youth on the importance of self-development just as Governor Dapo Abiodun continues to create an enabling ground for youth development.

Olopade, who also lectured on the need to sustain and promote peaceful engagements, hinted that the most speedy process to driving youth relevance and inclusion in governance is through unity among the youth stakeholders.

Addressing the pressmen in separate interviews, both Olopade and Aroboto stated that the event was organised to celebrate the aspirations, achievements and contributions of the youth to the society.

“This event fosters a sense of unity and empowerment among the youth, providing them the needed opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, entertainment, and social activities,” Aroboto hinted.

“It serves as a platform for our young individuals to come together, network, and unwind as they reflect on the year’s accomplishments.

“As you’ve also witnessed the donations of different electronic gadgets, equipment, and food items, we’ve again brought smiles to the faces of our young people through the support of our governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“We remain indebted to him and our political leaders who gave their resources and guidance towards this milestone recorded,” Aroboto concluded.

The panel session also had as panelists both former and serving special assistants to the governor including Mr. Abiola Odetola, Prince Hadi Sanni, Mr Olamide Lawal, and Mr Valentine Bienose.

Other youth stakeholders in attendance are the former and serving state chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Mr Abdul-Jabar Ayelaagbe and Mr Kola Shoremi.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE