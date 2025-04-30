Ogun will soon join oil-producing states, Senator Adeola assures

…says drilling of crude oil in Tongeji Island will commence soon

Senator Olamilekan Adeola has assured that Ogun, the Gateway State, will soon join the league of oil-producing states in Nigeria, as drilling of crude oil will commence soon at Tongeji Island, Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker representing Ogun West in the National Assembly disclosed this on Tuesday, while speaking in Ota at the 2nd Edition of the Town Hall Meeting/Mega Empowerment and Thank You Tour of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

He said that all machinery has been set in motion for the commencement of the drilling on the island that shares a border with the Republic of Benin.

Adeola, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriations, said the yet-to-commence activity on the Tongeji Island could be attributed to the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the disposition of the Governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, towards socioeconomic advancement.

He submitted that Ogun will witness tremendous economic prosperity and growth when the drilling activities commence in the oil-rich Tongeji Island.

He added that the nation’s crude oil production will receive a boost as soon as the activities commence.

Senator Adeola noted that President Tinubu, in his two years in office, had attracted more Foreign Direct Investment into the country, with the same feat being recorded by Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun.

While further praising the Ogun State governor for completing the agro-cargo airport, which has attracted other mega projects from the private sector, establishing a dry sea port and delivering other infrastructural projects across the state, Adeola declared that the governor will be remembered as the best in terms of delivery of infrastructural and socioeconomic development.

On the empowerment programme, Adeola explained that he decided to decentralise the programme to empower more constituents in the senatorial district.

He added that the programme was also facilitated to reward the people of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, as one of the five LGAs in the senatorial district, for their support during the 2023 general election.

Reeling out his achievements as the senator, Adeola said that the largest project he facilitated is situated in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

He informed the constituents that 15 road projects have been completed as his constituency projects, while 9 road projects are ongoing in different locations in the LGA.

The senator, however, disclosed that a sum of N26 billion has been mobilised for the construction of Atan-Ikonga-Alapoti-Ado-Odo Road, submitting that when the road project is completed, it will enhance the socioeconomic development of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

While assuring the people that he will continue to offer qualitative representation at the Senate, stated that “I moved 10 bills under two years, and 70 percent of them have scaled second reading.”

