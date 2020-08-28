Ogun: Why road construction, rehabilitation are key to economic growth

No meaningful development can be achieved by any government without good infrastructure. In Ogun State, the present administration led by Governor Dapo Abiodun believes in infrastructural development, hence its resolve to fix roads in the overall interest of people of the state.

These construction and reconstruction are spread across the three senatorial districts that make up the state which was created on February 3, 1976.

Abiodun, in his inaugural speech on May 29, 2019, promised that his administration would prioitise maintenance of existing roads with the involvement of local content professionals.

He said, “In the course of electioneering, my extensive tour showed me the unsatisfactory state of our public infrastructure: roads, water, electricity and housing. They leave much to be desired and the concerns of our people in this regard are well placed.

“From Ilaro to Ilara, Ajebo to Ajebandele, Odeda to Odogbolu, Iwopin to Iwoye, Iperu to Ipokia, Sango-Ota to Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode to Ijoko, Igbesa to Igbogila, the story is the same.

“Resources appeared to have been poorly allocated as the rural areas have been totally neglected. Our promise is that our government will be fair in the allocation of infrastructure to all parts of the state.”

This promise is already been witnessed in the state in the last couple of months, with each of the senatorial districts having its own fair share.

In Abeokuta, the state capital, aside the major road construction works initiated by the last administration, and not completed before that administration came to a close, some roads within the metropolis are receiving attention from the government of the day.

One of such is Fajol-Ajegunle-America Junction/Unity Estate /Gbonagun road. The road connects Abeokuta South and Odeda local government areas. This road serves as a bye-pass for motorists going in and out of Abeokuta. Also, the state government embarked on the reconstruction of Idi-Aba-Elite-Oke-Lantoro road. The road which serves as a link to Idi-Aba from Olorunsogo, Abiola way and Isale-Ake upon completion would serve as a bye-pass for people plying Abiola way, and equally reduce traffic congestion in the area.

The Abeokuta-Sagamu interchange highway is currently under reconstruction. The road is a major one because it links Sagamu, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Benin-Ore expressway. The total resurfacing of the two-lane dual carriageway with median separator and reconstruction of shoulders, no doubt, would add more value to the state, by boosting economic base of property owners, small and medium businesses spread on its corridors.

In Ogun East Senatorial District, work is ongoing on how to make the Oba Erinwole road in Sagamu more motorable for those plying it. The bad section of the road owned by the Federal Government is being repaired.

The road, a major bye-pass, has been in a deplorable condition for years. When completed the Oba Erinwole road which connects Sagamu to Ogijo and Ikorodu in Lagos State would enhance the living standard of citizens residing within the locality.

For a government that cares, the need to carry out a reconstruction work on the Molipa/Fisugboye and Asafa/Ayegun/Ojofa roads in Ijebu-Ode became expedient, due to the fact that the areas are flood-prone. The two are major roads in the town. Aside from making them accessible to users when completed, the overall benefit is the fact that it would help in controlling flooding in the areas.

The Ogun West Senatorial District was not left out of the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in the state. Ikola/Navy/Osi-Ota road which had failed asphaltic surface had been reconstructed to the delight of people in the area. The road is important because it links the state to Lagos.

Aside these major road works, palliative maintenance, construction of box culverts, earth drain and grading were carried out on many rural roads in the state.

Mr. Leke Balogun who resides in Sagamu area of the state, appreciated the state government for rehabilitating at least three rural roads in each of the 20 local government areas of the state.

For Mrs Sike Alamutu, government still has to do more, especially rehabilitation on the Atan-Igbesa-Agbara road.

“As much as I want to appreciate the effort of the present administration in the state on road infrastructure, I need to point out the need for government to look into the reconstruction of the Atan-Igbesa-Agbara road. This road is important,” she added.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, said the road infrastructure is a manifestation of planning, devoid of sectional or parochial preferences.

He said, “I call it integrated infrastructure scheme of this government. We believe road is central to every other development and infrastructure is a key pillar of our building agenda. Robust infrastructure endures services like health, safety, education and recreation. The projects are also evenly spread across senatorial districts, so that no section is left behind.”

