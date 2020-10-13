Ogun to raise about 6 million broilers to boost livestock production

TO enable the state retains its number one position in broilers production in the country, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that government in the coming weeks will be raising no fewer than six million broilers.

Abiodun stated this when he received 54 youths who participated in the State Broilers Programme under the supervision of the State Ministry of Agriculture, at his Oke-Mosan office, on Thursday.

The governor stated that his administration had perfected plans to revive moribund broiler facilities spread across the state to achieve this and construct new ones.

He explained that the state government would be partnering owners of moribund broiler facilities and turned them over for use.

Abiodun maintained that agriculture remained the topmost pillar of his administration to achieve food sustainability, adding that the State is the number one producer of broilers, cassava and eggs.

He said the State would strive to maintain its leading position by encouraging the youth to take to agriculture, which he described as a veritable source of employment.

“There are many moribund broiler facilities across the State. The State in partnership with the owners will acquire them and these facilities would be turned over for use.Where there are no such facilities, we will decide on how many of such type will be replicated in each of the Local Government Areas.

“I don’t have any doubt that in the coming weeks, we should be rearing nothing less than between five to six million broilers.”

Our partners in the private sector have assured us that they have the capacity to offtake about 10 million birds”, the Goverrnor explained.

He expressed satisfaction with the experience gathered by the participants while promising government assistance to enable them become agri-prenuers.

While appreciating the officials of the State Ministry of Agriculture for turning his administration’s vision into reality, Abiodun noted that their successful feats on his economic sustainability model cannot be overemphasized.

He added that the participants would be incorporated as trainees when the programme would be replicated in all the Local Government Areas.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, said 54 youths participated in a nine months broilers Programme at Odeda Farm Institute in three tranches to raise a total of 54,000 broilers in three circles of arrival, breeding and sales.

Odedina described the first experience of the programme as a success, noted that 9,000 applicants from all parts of the State have indicated interest in subsequent editions of the programme.

