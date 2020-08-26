Ogun to introduce BRT services in Ota, Mowe, Ibafo

The Ogun State Government is set to introduce Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services between Ota, Mowe/Ibafo and Lagos, so as to encourage the usage of public transport.

Stating this on Wednesday, was the State Commissioner for Transportation, Engineer Gbenga Dairo, in his remarks at the stakeholders’ meeting organised by Future Cities of Nigeria (FCN), in collaboration with the state government, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Dairo maintained that development of urban and rural transport system is key to the Dapo Abiodun -led administration, in its quest to make the state a thriving global one with a high-quality living environment.

The commissioner also noted that the state is working with private sector partners to commence Park and Ride services in Mowe/Ibafo corridor.

“A greater push towards using public transport and reducing car usage will contribute significantly towards a better quality of life for our people just as we seek to make public transport a choice mode for all commuters, including car owners with a view to divisively maintaining a sustainable and high-quality living environment.

“We shall invest in both the quality and capacity of the public transport system knowing well that transport system unit is critical in our quest for a quality system. We will have the entire public transport system planned as a whole and not as separate parts, integrating travel information and fares as a way to better serve commuters,” Dairo added.

He promised that the FCN project will be applicable and replicated in Ijebu-Ode; Sagamu; Ilaro; Ogijo; Akute; Agbara and Ota.

The team lead, Abeokuta Transport Intervention, Dr George Banjo, said the Future Cities in Nigeria had developed a policy for improving public transport services in Nigeria.

Banjo said the meeting was an excellent platform for stakeholders’ to come together and chart a course towards sustainable urban environments that would enhance inclusive economic growth.

