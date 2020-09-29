Ogun to distribute four tonnes of local rice nationally by December

THE Ogun State Government will be distributing about four tonnes of rice across the country by December.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, on Thursday, during a tour of 600 hectares of rice farm in Igbo-Aje village in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

Odedina said the feat would be achieved through the massive rice production project geared towards widening the internal market, as a result of land border closure against the commodity importation.

He noted that the project was initiated to support farmers’, unemployed youths and other people interested in rice value chain.

The commissioner explained further that the rice production was a way of maintaining the status quo of the state being the largest producer of rice in West Africa and Nigeria.

Odedina hinted that the state was also involving in paddy aggregation for neighboring state like Lagos to enjoy rice without running to the North.

“We have a renewed interest in rice business in Ogun state and we need to be patient for the farmers to harvest and process. We cannot finish this, we need to sell to our neigboring states. We are taking advantage of the vast land we have in Ogun state to grow rice .

“We are also involving in paddy aggregation so that if neighboring state like Lagos needs rice, there will be no need to go to the North but rather come to Ogun,” he added.

The Commissioner who stressed that off takers were already working to take the rice that were produced during the last season, boasted that this year’s Christmas festival would record massive consumption of rice produced in Ogun state.

The rice project is currently ongoing across nine local government areas of the State, including Obafemi-Owode, Yewa North and South, Ijebu North & East, Ifo amongst others.

