Ogun to deworm 700,000 school children

The Ogun State Government has said that no fewer than 700,000 school-age children will be dewormed across 14 Local Government Areas in the state.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, in a release made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, that the exercise will be flag-off on Tuesday, in Abeokuta till November 23.

She said only children between the ages of 5 and 14 years will benefit from the exercise.

The designated LGAs are Obafemi Owode, Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Odeda, Ewekoro, Yewa South, Yewa North, Remo North, Ikenne, Ijebu North, Ijebu North East, Ijebu East, Ogun Waterside and Imeko.

Coker said about 5,000 teachers and 600 health workers in the designated LGAs have been trained for the exercise, describing the deworming medicines as safe, free and good for the health of the children.

“This programme is an opportunity to help children guard against untoward health conditions that might result in absenteeism from school. Regular deworming rid them of worms that might make them vulnerable to skin and respiratory infections.”

“Parents in the LGAs, which were picked based on the endemicity of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), should take advantage of this programme and ensure that their children are dewormed. They should ensure that the kids are well-fed throughout the days of the exercise,” She said.

The Commissioner called on parents and guardians to work harmoniously with the health workers and teachers, who are saddled with the responsibility of carrying out the exercise.

