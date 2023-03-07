By: Olayinka Olukoya -Abeokuta

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and members of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Ogun State have thrown their weight behind Governor Dapo Abiodun for another term in office.

The state Chairman of NUT, Akinola Abiodun, while speaking during an interactive session with the governor, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, noted with delight the efforts of the government in repositioning the education sector for greater performance.

“Your government has taken education to greater heights. We are not partisan, but we are 100 percent behind you as our employer. We will support and work for your return.

“We will go from house to house and be your canvassers because you are a silent achiever whose achievements will remain indelible for a long time,” he said.

Akinola commended the state government for upgrading of schools, training and retraining of teachers, resuscitating offices of principal/headteacher-general and introduction of Digiclass as well as cancellation of levies in schools.

The NUT chairman, however, called for recruitment of more teachers to replace those that have retired, restoration of teachers’ peculiar allowance and payment of leave bonus arrears.

Also speaking, the President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Ogun State chapter, Mr Adekunle Osibemiwo, called for the harmonisation of taxes paid by school proprietors, as well as the appointment of a person with disability to head the Special Education department in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, pledging to support the Governor’s re-election bid.

Responding, Governor Dapo Abiodun said his administration had renovated more than 100 public schools, built 1,500 affordable housing units, and constructed over 400 kilometres of road, adding that the construction of the Agro-cargo airport at Illisan is ongoing with the landing of aircraft.

He described teachers as pathfinders who nurture and bring up morally upright children for society, lauding them for contributing to peace in the state by inculcating the right values in their pupils.

“I want to thank you for your understanding and support. Without your cooperation, it would have been impossible to achieve the much that we have achieved.





“We will look into the multi-taxation issue and harmonize it. I will also appoint a Special Assistant to oversee that Special Education Office in the Ministry of Education”, he said.

The governor noted that plans had been concluded to commence the Digital Lesson Plan in schools while running costs for schools would be released without further delay.

Abiodun later announced the release of brand new cars for the newly appointed Headteacher-Generals in the state.

