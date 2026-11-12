Ogun SUBEB urges corporate bodies to invest in basic education

The Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has urged corporate organisations operating in the state to complement the government’s efforts at improving the quality of basic education through increased investment in schools and learning facilities.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Board, Evangelist Joshua Ifede, on Wednesday, during the distribution of educational materials, school furniture and food items donated to public schools by JFE Shoji Corporation and Kawasho Foods Corporation.

The flag-off ceremony, held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saw the presentation of 13,500 exercise books, 180 desks, 360 chairs and 150 cartons of Geisha products to 10 beneficiary public schools across the state.

Ifede described the intervention as a demonstration of the positive impact of corporate social responsibility and public-private partnerships in strengthening the education sector.

He commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for providing an enabling environment for partnerships between the government and the private sector, noting that such collaborations were essential to addressing infrastructural and learning challenges in public schools.

The SUBEB Chairman noted that the donation aligned with the state government’s commitment to improving the learning environment and promoting the welfare of pupils and students in public schools.

He also applauded the donor organisations for their continued support, urging other corporate bodies to emulate their gesture by contributing to the development of educational infrastructure and the provision of essential learning materials.

Ifede charged the headteachers and management of the beneficiary schools to ensure proper utilisation, security and maintenance of the donated items to guarantee their long-term benefits.

Speaking on behalf of the donor companies, Mr Akira Yano said the initiative was part of their commitment to giving back to the communities in which they operate and to contributing to educational development in Nigeria.

Yano expressed the hope that the materials would enhance teaching and learning in the beneficiary schools, describing the donation as a token of appreciation for the support the companies had enjoyed from the people of Ogun State and Nigeria over the years.

He also encouraged the pupils to develop a positive attitude towards learning, remain inquisitive and explore opportunities that would prepare them for a promising future.

The Board Secretary, Mrs Olubunmi Omotoso, commended JFE Shoji Corporation and Kawasho Foods Corporation for sustaining their support for the state’s education sector.

Omotoso disclosed that the latest intervention marked the ninth time the companies had supported Ogun SUBEB through their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

The beneficiary schools included Imeko Afon Baptist Primary School; Obafemi Owode Primary School, Matogi; St John’s Primary School, Ilewo Orile; Ado-Odo High School; and Junior Local Government Primary School, Isheri Olofin, alongside four other public schools.

The event featured cultural dance performances by pupils from some of the beneficiary schools, expressions of appreciation by the learners and the formal handover of the donated materials and food items to representatives of the 10 schools.