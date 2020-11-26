Ogun SUBEB hails appointment of new chairman, Majekodunmi

The Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has hailed the appointment of the new Board Chairman, Dr Femi Majekodunmi, describing him as a renowned and professional educationist.

Board Secretary, Mr Olamilekan Kuye, made this known while welcoming the new chairman to his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He noted that his wealth of knowledge would contribute immensely to the growth and development of educational sector of the state.

Kuye said his appointment would add more value to the ongoing efforts of the state government in repositioning the educational sector of the state.

Speaking through the Board Press Officer, Mr Dennis Ogunsanwo, Kuye said the board was in charge of Universal Basic Education Programme with the mandate of implementing the educational policies formulated by federal and state government’s secondary schools.

He said SUBEB had the mandate to monitor and supervise the 20 Local Government Education Authorities in the state, noting that the provision of social infrastructural facilities and instructional materials for public schools in the state was its priority.

“Indeed, we are doing well among the comity of states in Nigeria, especially in the area of provision of basic education and instructional materials for our teeming pupils, and this is evident in the conducive learning environment in the three senatorial district of the state, made possible through the Universal Basic Education (UBE) intervention project of Dapo Abiodun-led administration,” Kuye said

In his remark, the Board Chairman, Majekodunmi, appreciated the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his appointment, promising to complement the governor’s drive on educational policies in the state.

He also hinted that both the teaching and non-teaching staff in the state would maximally benefit from the capacity building underway.

