Ogun State, the Singapore of Nigeria

A few weeks ago, the Federal Government of Nigeria, honoured the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, with the Industrial Revolution award, in recognition of his contribution to Industrial development in Nigeria. The governor was also recognised for his tireless efforts in the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria. This award came shortly after Ogun State was awarded the best state in Nigeria for Policy Support to Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSME) by the Federal Government of Nigeria too. The remarkable performance and recognition that has followed is not strange to Industrial Development professionals in Nigeria, as the state has consistently prioritised industrial development and good governance. There is a comprehensive approach to Industrial development in the state, particularly in the integration of MSMEs into the value chain. I remember the words of Alhaji Aliko Dangote at the recent 49th Annual General Meeting of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) “SMEs should have strong Industrial linkages which provide the value change that feed medium and large manufacturing businesses” This is exactly is the focus of the Ogun State that has led to this remarkable progress.

The good governance that we see in the State is the right path that all should walk. Ogun State is firmly established as the Industrial Hub of Nigeria, and the investment destination for both local and international investors. Today, there are over 500 large companies operating in the manufacturing sector and thousands of MSMEs contributing to the economy of the state. Major industrialists and middle range entrepreneurs find Ogun State to be an industrial haven because its government prioritises Industrial Development and the Ease of Doing Business. Leadership is very critical to Industrial Development. Many will remember, Lee Kuan Yew, the late President of Singapore for the economic prosperity of his people. In Business schools, Lee Kuan Yew has become a classic example, in the study of leadership required for industrial revolution. Kuan Yew industrialised Singapore. He built infrastructure such as roads, power, seaports, airports, created industrial zones, economic clusters, technical institutions and many more. He recruited qualified technocrats who headed government departments, focused on production and encouraged entrepreneurship. His passion for public and private partnerships was the same as we see in Ogun State today. His good and focused leadership attracted investments into Singapore and broadened the country’s business landscape. Ogun State is evolving along the same trajectory; investors compete to be a part of new business entrants, little wonder the State has become a focal point Industrial Development and MSMEs peer study in Nigeria.

Industrial development is the bastion for unleashing dynamic and competitive economic performance where income and employment are created. Active development in this regard reduces poverty and establishes shared prosperity. Industrial Development drove the growth of United States of America, particularly its market economy, and established a large working-class group which shaped its economic prosperity. The same can be replicated in Nigeria, especially with the economic climate being promoted by Ogun State. Ogun is rapidly pursuing its industrialisation programme and has competitive advantage in the following sectors; food and beverages, textile, fashion, beauty/ personal care, agro processing, non-metallic and mineral products and ict. Agriculture and the manufacturing industry are mutually dependent. An increase in agricultural production will unequivocally lead to an increase in industrial production, both cannot do without each other. Agriculture relies on farm implements, tractors, harrows, fertilizers and others, whilst agricultural produce form the basic inputs of some sub-sectors of the manufacturing industry. Agriculture and Manufacturing are obviously two sides of the same coin. Nigeria is blessed with good and fertile land. We also have good forest reserves. Leveraging on these resources, Ogun State, few days ago launched its Special Agro- Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) which on completion, will have the full complement of an Agro -Export Airport that can be comparable with leading Agro Processing Industrial Zones in China and other parts of the world. Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, the President of Africa Development Bank described it much better whilst discussing SAPZs in Africa.

He said: “The board’s objectives (referring to the Board of AFDB) for the establishment of SAPZs are among other gains, to raise income, eliminate unemployment, especially youth joblessness, reduce food import bill to the barest minimum and reduce prices of high value food products. The ultimate objective is raising the productivity of agro-industry sub-sectors: agriculture, forestry, livestock and fisheries production and through value addition to these materials by way of agro- industrial processing” Definitely, Ogun State is leading Nigeria’s Industrialisation in the right path, promoting good governance and developing infrastructure to support the increasing wave of industrial development in the country. The State is also developing its human capital, promoting investment in research and innovation, deliberately promoting and implementing policies that supports patronage of Made-in-Ogun products. There are industrial clusters round the state and more are being developed. Several programmes that promote entrepreneurship are encouraged. It is therefore not a surprise that the economic landscape of the state has continued to grow, with the IGR now over N100 billion.As the economic landscape continues to grow bigger, it is just a matter of time for Ogun state to become the Singapore of Nigeria. Indeed, the governor, Prince Abiodun, has done wonderfully well for his people and his leadership is worthy of emulation.