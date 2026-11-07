Ogun: Senator Adeola announces reconstruction of Shimawa road

The 2027 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has committed to reconstructing the Oko-ati-Ada Road leading to Shimawa in the Sagamu Local Government Area.

Senator Adeola made the announcement at the Sagamu Local Government Area Stakeholders’ Meeting on Wednesday, following residents’ appeals over the road’s deplorable condition.

The appeal was led by the Chairman of Sagamu Local Government, Ogbeni Jubril Odulate, who presented the senator with a list of priority projects identified by residents.

Speaking at the meeting, Odulate lamented the longstanding challenges posed by the Oko-ati-Ada Road.

He appealed to Senator Adeola to help “banish the monster”, expressing confidence in his ability to deliver meaningful development to the people of Sagamu.

He commended the senator’s interventions across the state, particularly in the areas of farmers’ empowerment, support for market women, road construction, and the provision of boreholes.

He said: “What you have been doing is just too good. A Senator from the West District is touching 20 local governments. “We have seen numerous empowerments for farmers, market women, road construction, boreholes among others. You are a promise keeper and we know that you will deliver dividends for the people as governor of Ogun State.”

Responding to the requests, Senator Adeola announced that he had directed the immediate commencement of construction work on the Oko-ati-Ada Road.

He also pledged to donate transformers to the local government to improve electricity supply in the area. “I have directed that the Oko-ati-Ada Road be constructed. Work will commence on the road immediately. “Sagamu is a border town which is strategic to the economic development of Ogun State and cannot be neglected. “I assure you that if you vote for me as your governor, I will work for the people of Sagamu. The list of project demands you have given to me will be divided into three: those I will do now, those I will do with a supplementary budget, and those that will be done with the full year budget. “I pledge to you a yearly meeting like this where I will give stewardship of my work. I will be accountable to my promises,” Senator Adeola said.

The meeting was graced by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Director-General of the Ogun State APC Campaign Council for the 2027 general elections, Senator Olalekan Mustapha; and traditional chiefs from Sagamu communities.