Ogun reinstates suspended “shisha’ smoking students

Ogun State Government has reinstated two students of Abeokuta Girls’ Grammar Schools, Onikolobo found smoking “shisha” in uniform outside the school.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbagbu, disclosed that the girls were allowed to return to classes after they had undergone a series of counselling.

Arigbagbu noted that the learners were put under manual labour as a form of punishment in the school to serve as a deterrent to others.

The commissioner posited that all the measures put in place would help to reduce minimally misdemeanours in schools, while also advising the learners to shun behaviours that would bring shame to their family, school and the state.

He revealed that no private schools in the state would be allowed to admit such learners expelled from government schools.

The state government also made it known its plan to debar any learners without 70 per cent attendance from writing any form of examination in its schools.

Arigbabu said the move would help tremendously to curb absenteeism in schools.

“Absenteeism of learners in schools is worrisome to us as government, this we believe is also part of the behaviour that we frowned at. We have therefore ensured digitalisation of names of our all learners, this will make it impossible for anyone that does not record 70% attendance to sit for any examination,” he warned.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Abosede Ogunleye charged the learners to face their studies and shun acts that would undermine or destroy their future.

Ogunleye said the erring learners have been rehabilitated accordingly, advised others to not stigmatise or abuse them, but draw them closer and continue to advise them, saying, “the learners have been counselled and made to undergo some punishment and I want to believe they have changed for the better. So I want to encourage you not to abuse, stigmatise or call them names, instead advise them and be their friends.”

Responding, the Principal of the senior school, Mrs Tolulope Fasanya, appreciated the government for rehabilitating and re-integrating the girls back to school, promising that such an incident would not happen again in the school.