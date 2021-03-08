Ogun receives 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Ogun State Government on Monday received 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this while briefing newsmen that the state is the first in the federation to receive the vaccines.

Abiodun added that another tranche of 50,000 vaccines would be arriving in the state later on Monday night.

He noted that the receipt of the vaccines by the state was not unconnected with the level of preparedness put in place.

Abiodun promised that the vaccines would be administered in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“We will commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by NPHCDA. They have identified particular state hospitals, general hospitals, primary health care centres across the state that would be used for this vaccination.

“I’m sure you are aware that there is a portal that already exists and there is a link that allows you to register or preregister and identify your local government so it can as close to the available centre as possible.

“We will be prioritising our front line health workers, our elders and we go down the line as stipulated by NPHCDA.

“Definitely, we are beginning to see the end of this pandemic that has disrupted our lives like we have never anticipated in the last 13 months.

“But this is not an opportunity to throw our masks away. This vaccine that we are getting, the protocol is that we get the first shot and then we get the booster shots and it is not until we get that booster shots that we have the required level of immunity.

“Even at that, what science tells us is that it is meant to reduce the severity of disease so the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will still continue to obtain.”

Governor Abiodun hinted that his deputy, Engr (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele and himself would present themselves for COVID-19 vaccination.

He urged members of the public not to entertain fears, saying the vaccine had been subjected to testing by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

