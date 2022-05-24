Ogun Primaries: Ijebu Man of The Year, Kenny Bello, wins PDP House of Representatives ticket

A grassroots politician and Ijebu man of the year award winner 2021 edition, Kenny Bello has been declared the winner of the 2023 PDP House of Representatives ticket for Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency.

Kenny Bello who contested with the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon Adesegun Adekoya and others had a landslide victory.

The primary election was shifted to Moslem Primary School Ijebu Imusin on Tuesday due to logistics problem especially security reasons and late arrival of election materials, that made it impossible to take place on Sunday at Abigi in Ogun Waterside LG Area of Ogun State.

Kenny Bello scored 58 votes to defeat his closest rival Hon Tele Ogunjobi who scored 38 votes, Engineer Wale Adegbesan another aspirant scored 2 votes while the incumbent House of Representatives member Hon Adesegun Adekoya scored 1 vote.

Immediately after the primary election, Hon Tele Ogunjobi congratulated Kenny Bello on his victory. He also promised to collapse his political structure for the House of Representatives candidate, and subsequently play a vital role during his electioneering and 2023 general election.

In a related development, Prince Yemi Duduyemi has also expressed his congratulatory message to Hon Bello the PDP House of Representatives candidate.





Similarly, Engineer Wale Adegbesan has embraced the spirit of sportsmanship by congratulating Kenny Bello.

As of the time of filing this report, efforts by our correspondent to reach the incumbent House of Representatives member Hon Adesegun Adekoya popularly known in the political circle as ATTACKER, about his congratulatory message to the winner of the contest proved abortive, as several calls made to his mobile number

weren’t successful

However, report has it that Hon Adesegun Adekoya lost the primary election due to the swift reactions and rejection of the incumbent third term agenda by party members and residents of the federal constituency, which has over the years generated controversy as regards the laid down rotational system of elective positions among the three local government areas, Ijebu North, Ijebu East and Ogun Waterside that made up the federal constituency.

Both Hon Kenny Bello, Prince Yemi Duduyemi and Engr Wale Adegbesan hail from Ijebu East LG Area of Ogun State.

Hon Tele Ogunjobi, a former council chairman, former personal assistant (P.A) to Senator Jubril Martins Kuye and one time member of Nigeria Printing and Minting Corporation is from Ijebu North LG.

Hon Adekoya hails from Ijebu North LG Area, who is also in his second term in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.