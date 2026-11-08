Ogun: Police rescue 10 abducted passengers, neutralise suspected kidnapper

Ogun State Police Command has rescued 10 passengers abducted by suspected kidnappers from a commercial bus at Orita Fufu, Awa-Ijebu.

Recall that the victims were reportedly released unharmed at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, following sustained security pressure and intelligence-led operations by the police.

The Command also disclosed that one suspected kidnapper was neutralised during a follow-up operation carried out by operatives of its Anti-Kidnapping Unit in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babas­eyi, the operation took place at about 1:00 a.m. when the operatives stormed the suspected kidnappers’ hideout along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road.

He said the operation resulted in a gun battle between the police operatives and the suspected criminals, during which one of the suspects was neutralised, while others escaped with suspected gunshot wounds.

Items recovered from the hideout included an AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds of ammunition, cash amounting to ₦1,376,800 and a mobile phone.

The police spokesman said the Command had intensified efforts to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects, assuring residents that efforts were ongoing to ensure that those behind the abduction were brought to justice.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report anyone found with suspicious gunshot wounds to the nearest police station or through established police communication channels.

Babaseyi reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state, while soliciting for the cooperation of residents in the ongoing efforts to rid Ogun of criminal elements.