Ogun: Police, DSS kill another kidnap suspect, arrest 18-year-old suspect

Ogun Police Command has announced the neutralisation of another kidnap suspect, arrest of an 18-year-old suspect, and recovery of two additional AK-47 rifles during a gun battle between security operatives and suspected kidnappers in the state.

The latest operation, carried out on November 8, involved a joint team of operatives of the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies, bringing the number of suspected kidnappers neutralised in the ongoing operations to two and recovered AK-47 rifles to three.

The police identified the arrested suspect as Abubakar Yinusa, aged 18.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, said in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, that the latest breakthrough came through sustained collaboration between the police and the DSS, alongside other security agencies and quasi-security outfits.

The statement said that the joint security operatives engaged the suspected criminals in a fierce gun battle during which one suspect was neutralised, while Yinusa was arrested and two AK-47 rifles recovered.

The development comes barely a day after the successful rescue of 10 passengers abducted from a commercial bus at Orita Fufu, Awa-Ijebu, on November 3.

The victims, who regained their freedom unharmed at about 8:30 p.m. on November 7, were reportedly released following sustained operational pressure, intelligence sharing, and coordinated efforts by the security agencies.

The police said the ongoing operations were part of broader efforts to dismantle kidnapping networks and rid Ogun State of criminal elements, assuring residents that security operatives remained committed to protecting lives and property.

The Command further disclosed that the police, DSS, and other security formations had vowed to track down and apprehend all those connected with the abduction incident and ensure that they were brought to justice.

It urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report anyone suspected of having gunshot wounds to the nearest police station or other security agencies, as such information could assist ongoing investigations and operations.