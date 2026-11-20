The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the attack with a machete on ex-football international, Chief Segun Odegbami, at his Ibara GRA residence in Abeokuta, in the early hours of Friday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the Police would not leave any stone unturned to address the incident.

He hinted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, had directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Babaseyi said, “The Command is leaving no stone unturned in addressing the incident. The Commissioner of Police immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding it, with intensive efforts ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible. We can also confirm that Chief Segun Odegbami has been discharged from the hospital.”

Meanwhile, CP Ojajuni paid a visit to Odegbami and assured a thorough investigation, while reaffirming the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

The CP said the incident is receiving the Command’s utmost attention, while disclosing that he had ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and that intensive investigative efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible.

He emphasised that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The CP confirmed that Chief Odegbami had been discharged from the hospital and assured members of the public that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a thorough investigation and appropriate action.

Residents are encouraged to remain calm and provide credible information that could assist the investigation through established Police channels.