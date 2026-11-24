Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) has arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters during a raid on an alleged Yahoo academy in Abeokuta, Ogun State, recovering suspected human remains, charms and blood-stained fetish items.

The suspects were arrested at House 10, Second Hill Estate, Oloke-Meji, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, following intelligence-led investigations by detectives of the unit.

Items recovered during the operation included 11 iPhones, three Samsung mobile phones, eight laptops and a 2014 Lexus RX 350.

The police said the suspects were allegedly operating an organised internet fraud network known as “Hustle Kingdom”, using the apartment as a base for cyber-related fraud and other criminal activities.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the PSFU Public Relations Officer, DSP Ovie Ewhubare, the suspects admitted to exploiting the identities and personal information of foreign nationals to defraud unsuspecting victims online.

The statement identified the suspects as Adedolapo Samuel, 25; Timothy Babatunde, 27; Ibrahim Sholete, 30; Torioza Oluwatosin, 30; Yusuf Alabi, 30; Adeyemi Seyi, 32; Tobiloba Oguntoyinbo, 32; Taiwo Mathew, 23; Shoyombo Ayomide, 24; Abayomi Rahmon, 32; and Abolaji Tunji, 28.

It, however, said the alleged leader of the operation, Goriola Oluwaseun Olanrewaju, also known as Update, was still at large.

The police alleged that Olanrewaju rented the apartment in 2021 and subsequently recruited young men into the fraud network.

The statement partly read, “Investigations revealed that one Goriola Oluwaseun Olanrewaju ‘M’, also known as Update, currently at large, rented the apartment in 2021 and subsequently recruited young men into an organised internet fraud operation, commonly known as a ‘Hustle Kingdom’, where they use the facility as a base for cyber-related fraud and other criminal activities.

“The suspects admitted that they exploit the identities and personal details of foreign nationals to defraud unsuspecting victims online.”

The Commissioner of Police, Eloho Okpoziakpo, said the operation underscored the importance of credible information, intelligence-led policing and professional investigative skills in tackling organised financial and cyber-enabled crimes.

He said investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the occupation of the property and determine whether the owners had fulfilled their responsibilities to verify and monitor their occupants.

Okpoziakpo added that the police were also working to trace and recover proceeds of the alleged criminal activities.

The development comes less than two weeks after the same police unit uncovered an alleged counterfeit footwear production operation at a factory in Makun, Sagamu, Ogun State.

The unit had said the discovery followed an investigation into the activities of Meibalun International Nigeria Limited, which allegedly produced and marketed footwear bearing the trademarks of international brands without authorisation.