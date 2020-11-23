Ogun PDP leaders visit Fayose in Lagos, demand credible South West congress

Chieftain and leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), drawn from across the length and breadth of Ogun State and led by Hon. Ladi Adebutu and Dr. Sikirulai Ogundele, on Monday visited former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, in Lagos State to acknowledge him as their leader, while demanding for a credible South-West Congress, ahead of the exercise and declaring Dr. Eddy Olafeso as their chairmanship candidate.

The team led by Adebutu, former PDP governorship candidate in Ogun and Dr. Ogundele, comprising all 20 local government chairmen of the party, all 14 state committee members and all national delegates, were on the visit to Ikeja GRA residence of the former governor.

Ogundele, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, said the visit was to show their solidarity with Fayose’s leadership, his unalloyed loyalty and commitment to his directives in the zone in the incoming South-West congress, declaring that Ogun chapter of the party would not be part of any meeting that was not initiated by him.

The party chieftain, while noting that the visit was also to felicitate Fayose on his recent birthday, re-emphasized that every state is independent and there is no provision for Governor-General in the PDP constitution.

This was just as he saluted other leaders of the party, including Hon. Adebutu, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Engr. Deji Doherty, Bunmi Jenyo and Dr. Olafeso, adding: “And for the incoming congress of the South-West, we stand by Eddy Olafeso to be chairman.

“Today we visit our leader, the key leader that we know in the South-West. To wish him a happy birthday and to show our solidarity with his leadership, his unalloyed loyalty and commitment to his directives in the zone in the coming South-West congress and that Ogun State will not be a part of any meeting that is not initiated by former Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose.

“We again emphasize that every state is independent and there is no Governor-General in our constitution.

“We salute our key leaders in persons of Hon. Ladi Adebutu, Senator Demola Adeleke, Engr. Deji Doherty, Bunmi Jenyo and Eddy Olafeso and for the incoming congress of the South-West, we stand by Eddy Olafeso to be chairman,” he said.

On the attack unleashed on former Governor Fayose during the last governorship campaign in Ondo State, Ogundele condemned, what he termed “all acts of violence by some leaders who claim to be generals without followership.”

He called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to call to order sponsors of such violence, warning that “no group or individuals has monopoly over violence.”

The party chairman, while urging for a credible South-West congress slated to hold soon, however, acknowledged and appreciated the work of the PDP National Working Committee led by Prince Uche Secondus, pledging the Ogun State chapter’s loyalty to it.

“We equally acknowledge and appreciate the work of the National Working Committee led by Prince Uche Secondus and we pledge our loyalty to them while we call on them to ensure a credible South-West Congress,” Ogundele said.

