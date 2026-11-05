Ogun: Olowu identifies cultural identity, peace, leadership as key pillars for youth development

The Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba (Professor) Saka Adelola Matemilola, has identified cultural identity, peace, and leadership as three fundamental pillars that should guide young people’s development and their contributions to the society.

The monarch, in his royal remarks at the Olowu Education Pillar Youth Leadership Summit and the official launch of the Youth Leadership Ambassadors Club and Olowu Heritage Cultural Ambassadors Club, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday, charged Nigerian youths to embrace their cultural identity, promote peaceful coexistence and develop leadership qualities capable of transforming society.

He emphasised the importance of preserving indigenous languages, traditions and cultural values, urging young Nigerians not to abandon their heritage in an attempt to embrace foreign cultures.

Sharing his personal experience of returning to Nigeria after establishing a successful professional career in the United Kingdom, Olowu said his strong attachment to Nigerian culture and identity influenced his decision to return home.

He recalled how seeing Nigerians proudly dressed in traditional attire while living abroad gave him a strong sense of belonging and reinforced his appreciation of his cultural roots.

The monarch noted that cultural identity remains fundamental to self-esteem, confidence and a sense of belonging, adding that young people must understand and appreciate their heritage and transmit its values to future generations.

On peaceful coexistence, the Olowu advocated the strengthening of traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), explaining that dialogue and mediation could prevent unnecessary litigation and prolonged community disputes.

He disclosed that the traditional dispute-resolution initiative established in Owu Kingdom had helped settle several longstanding conflicts, including disputes that had remained unresolved for as long as 20 years.

The monarch explained that combining traditional mediation practices with modern approaches had produced positive results by encouraging understanding, compromise and mutually acceptable solutions.

Oba Matemilola maintained that leadership should be measured by the positive impact made on people’s lives rather than the titles and positions occupied.

He identified education, healthcare, skills acquisition and environmental protection as critical areas requiring committed leadership and community-driven interventions.

“Leadership is not simply about occupying a position or holding a title. It is about accepting responsibility and using the opportunity to make a positive difference in people’s lives,” he said.

Addressing the participating students from selected secondary schools in the state, the monarch urged them to begin developing leadership skills from an early age, noting that they had important responsibilities in preserving cultural heritage, promoting peace and contributing to community development.

He expressed confidence that the newly established ambassadorial clubs would inspire students to become responsible representatives of their schools, communities and cultural heritage.

Olowu subsequently presented gifts to the participating schools, expressing delight at the participation of representatives from 10 government secondary schools.

Speaking earlier, Olori Cecilia Naadensua Matemilola, encouraged students to embrace reading, continuous learning, determination and hard work as essential ingredients for personal development and future success.