Ogun offers biggest opportunity in Nigeria’s digital economy — Gov Abiodun’s aide

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Information Technology, Akeem Oluseye, has called on investors especially those in the technology and innovation sectors to seize the abundant opportunities currently springing up across the state.

According to him, Governor Abiodun is creating a smart, investor-friendly environment where technology, infrastructure, and innovation are driving growth, Oluseye said.

“Any tech company not already investing in Ogun State is missing the biggest opportunity in Nigeria’s emerging digital economy.”

According to Oluseye, Ogun’s strategic location between Lagos and the Southwest corridor, coupled with its modern infrastructure and pro-business policies, has made it the most promising destination for investors seeking long-term returns.

He noted that the recent commissioning of the Gateway International Airport, the proposed Olokola Deep Seaport, and the development of multiple industrial hubs are clear indicators of the government’s readiness for global partnerships.

“The digital transformation happening in Ogun is not by chance it’s a product of vision, planning, and leadership,he added. Governor Abiodun’s recent trip to China is already yielding results, with international firms showing strong interest in joining our success story.

“Ogun State as the Gateway to Africa’s Smart Future emphasising that its rapid growth in technology, manufacturing, and infrastructure positions it as a safe and profitable destination for both local and foreign investors.

“Ogun State is fast becoming Nigeria’s investment goldmine, and global tech players are being urged to be part of the state’s unfolding transformation.”

