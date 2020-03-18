National Industrial Court strikes out case against Ogun NURTW

The National Industrial Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, Oyo state, has on Tuesday, struck out the case brought before it by some aggrieved members of the union antagonizing the Ogun state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers( NURTW) election that was held on the 12th of December 2019.

Tuesday’s verdict of the NIC, came after it’s advice to both parties at the last sitting of the court on the case on the 3rd of March, 2020 to maintain the status quo until the determination of the case.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Dada Dele Peters struck out the case to uphold the election of Alhaji Mustapha Ismail( aka Yaro Ade) as the authentic chairman of the Ogun state’s chapter of the union.

The court struck out the case to uphold the election of Alhaji Mustapha Ismail( aka Yaro and his management base on article 42 Section 8 Subsection 4 and 5 of the NURTW constitution.